REPORT: Project Veritas Video Shows ‘Inhumane’ Makeshift Border Facility, Children Lying In Dirt

A new video released by Project Veritas on April 1 allegedly shows a temporary migrant processing center in southern Texas.

The video, allegedly filmed under the Anzalduas International Bridge near Granjeno, Texas, shows migrants sleeping under the bridge with thin blankets. Customs and Border Patrol is operating a field processing center near the bridge, which opened in 2009.

BREAKING: Secretly Recorded Video Shows Migrants Including Children Held Under Bridge In Makeshift Customs and Border Protection Processing Center Enduring Inhumane Conditions At Southern Border#BodiesUnderBridges pic.twitter.com/iIeD9TAbih — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2021

Project Veritas released photographs allegedly from inside the Donna, Texas, migrant processing facility, which holds unaccompanied minors. That facility houses about twice as many unaccompanied minors as its designated capacity. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Like A Drunk Tank’: CBP Union Official Describes Migrant Detention Facility With Concrete Benches And Limited Resources)

President Joe Biden’s administration initially banned reporters from touring facilities holding unaccompanied minors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later denied there was a “gag order” in place at the border but claimed the DHS is “not focused on ride-alongs right now.” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Criticizes Biden On Border: ‘Blocking Access To The News Media Is Not Leveling With The American People’)

Biden, Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki have all downplayed the border crisis. Psaki and Mayorkas repeatedly denied the United States was facing a crisis, with Psaki only admitting the situation at the border constituted a “crisis” on March 18. Biden claimed at his first press conference the increase in migrants was an expected seasonal pattern.

Documents from the Department of Health and Human Services revealed the number of unaccompanied minors in government custody tripled in late February and early March. Other documents reveal the federal government knew it would run out of beds for unaccompanied minors by the end of March.