Baylor Beats Houston, Advances To The National Title Game

Baylor has advanced to the national title game.

The Bears absolutely destroyed Houston to the tune of 78-59 Saturday night in the Final Four, and they’re now 40 minutes away from winning the national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I told everyone who would listen that Baylor was going to beat Houston. There was never a doubt in my mind that the Bears would get the best of the Cougars.

Now, did I think they’d win by the margin they did? No, I most certainly didn’t. Baylor absolutely crushed the Cougars from start to finish.

Now, Baylor will play the winner of Gonzaga/UCLA for the right to raise a championship banner. If it’s Gonzaga, we’re looking at the most hyped title game in years.

Let’s find out who the Bears will play! Buckle up because we still have one more great game tonight, and I can’t wait to watch!