Baylor Beats Houston, Advances To The National Title Game

Baylor has advanced to the national title game.
The Bears absolutely destroyed Houston to the tune of 78-59 Saturday night in the Final Four, and they’re now 40 minutes away from winning the national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
I told everyone who would listen that Baylor was going to beat Houston. There was never a doubt in my mind that the Bears would get the best of the Cougars.
Now, did I think they’d win by the margin they did? No, I most certainly didn’t. Baylor absolutely crushed the Cougars from start to finish.
View this post on Instagram
Now, Baylor will play the winner of Gonzaga/UCLA for the right to raise a championship banner. If it’s Gonzaga, we’re looking at the most hyped title game in years.
Clear Eyes. ????
Full Hearts. ????
????????????????’???? Lose. ????#FinalFour @BaylorMBB pic.twitter.com/gM0E3Yr2T7
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021
Let’s find out who the Bears will play! Buckle up because we still have one more great game tonight, and I can’t wait to watch!