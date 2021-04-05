Listen To Adam Morrison On The Radio Call For Gonzaga Beating UCLA

Adam Morrison was on a radio call when Gonzaga defeated UCLA in the Final Four, and his reaction was awesome.

Morrison is arguably the most famous player in the history of Gonzaga basketball, and he famously lost to UCLA back in 2006.

Gonzaga and UCLA will meet in the Final Four. 15 years ago, @UCLAMBB stunned the Zags with one of the most incredible March Madness comebacks we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/OWRIWrqblB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2021

Well, Morrison might have been shattered in 2006, but he was flying high on the radio when Jalen Suggs hit the game winner to send the Bulldogs to the title game.

Listen to Morrison and Tom Hudson go wild in the video from Brian Fonseca below.

Jalen Suggs’ all-time game-winner against UCLA called by Gonzaga’s IMG radio team of Tom Hudson and Adam Morrison (yes, that Adam Morrison): pic.twitter.com/DBtqdFjenL — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) April 4, 2021

It really does feel like we have come full circle. 15 years ago, the Bruins shocked the world when they pulled off an unreal comeback against Gonzaga and Morrison.

The former college sensation was visibly shattered on the court as the Bruins won the game.

Saturday night, Jalen Suggs hit one of the biggest shots in college basketball history, and the Bulldogs are now 40 minutes away from playing for a national title.

The Final Four game between the Bruins and Bulldogs will go down as one of the greatest games ever played, and it might honestly be the greatest Final Four game to ever happen.

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

You can tell from the pure joy in Morrison’s celebration how excited he was. It probably felt like an old wound had healed a little more. Props to him for cutting loose in the aftermath of Suggs’ incredible shot.