Jets Trading QB Sam Darnold For Draft Picks In 2021, 2022 To Carolina Panthers

Jets have made a deal to trade QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for several draft picks in 2021 and 2022.

“Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Monday.

Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

It comes after reports surfaced, the New York team was reportedly open to answering trade calls about the clubs’ first round draft pick in 2018. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Jets team has since tweeted out a one-sentence post confirming the trade with no other details, except a release about the deal.

We’ve traded QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. https://t.co/CG5Vm2VHZs — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 5, 2021

“I want to publicly acknowledge the commitment, dedication, and professionalism Sam displayed while with the Jets,” Jets General Manager Joe Douglas shared in a message on the team’s site,

“He is a tough-minded, talented football player whose NFL story has not been written yet,” he added. “While all these things are true, this move is in the short- and long-term best interests for both this team and him. We thank Sam for all of his work on behalf of this organization and wish him well as he continues his career.” (RELATED: REPORT: Joe Flacco Will Start At Quarterback Sunday For The Jets With Sam Darnold Hurt)

During his time with the Jets after being drafted three years ago, Darnold’s passing line reads 729-of-1,219 (59.8%) for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions and a 78.6 rating, the release noted.