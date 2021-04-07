Dave Chappelle Says Celebrities Were The Ones Behind ‘Crazy,’ ‘Dirty’ Notes Left For Trump Admin Blamed On Obama Staff

Dave Chappelle spilled the beans and said celebrities were the ones behind “crazy,” and “dirty” notes left behind for former President Donald Trump’s administration that were blamed on Barack Obama’s staff.

“Remember when the [President Donald] Trump administration moved in, they said the [President Barack] Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” the 47-year-old comedian shared, without naming the celebrities names, during Naomi Campbell’s YouTube series “No Filter.”

The comments were noted by Entertainment Weekly in a piece published Wednesday. It starts at the 14 minute mark. (RELATED: Dave Chappelle Receives Mark Twain Award For Comedy)

WATCH:

“I saw this happening,” he added. “I’m not going to say who did it, but it was celebrities writing all this crazy shit and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw that on the news I laughed real hard.” (RELATED: Dave Chappelle To Host Saturday Night Live)

In 2019, then-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham had shared that former president Barack Obama’s aides had left notes that read things such as “you will fail” and “you aren’t going to make it” for Trump’s incoming staff.

At the time, former White House staff under Obama denied the accusations and Grisham later walked them back, the outlet noted.