Johnny Manziel Says Social Media Can Be A Dangerous Place

Johnny Manziel thinks social media has some serious downsides.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner is no stranger at all to social media, and during his downfall, he was constantly all over it. Now, he wants people to know that it’s not always a great place. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He said the following on the latest episode of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast:

It takes a very special person to not be affected by social media in 2020. I think just watching the way things are going in life and in the world right now, you know, social media is almost a dangerous place at times. You can use it in the right way or you can very easily use it in the wrong way. I think for awhile I just tried to stay off of it as much as I can.

You can listen to his full comments in the video below.

It’s hard to disagree with a single word Manziel said in the video above. Is there anyone on the planet dumb enough to think social media is a great without any pitfalls?

If you truly do believe that, then slap yourself because you’re 100% wrong.

Part of the problem with social media is that everyone thinks their opinions all of a sudden matter and need to be heard. The reality is that very few opinions on the internet need to be heard and even fewer actually matter.

So, whether you hate or love Manziel, you can’t really disagree with what he said here. Social media can be a bad place if you take it too seriously or think you’re ultra important. Have fun with it, and the rest will take care of itself.