Florida Georgia Line Star Brian Kelley Releases ‘BK’s Wave Pack’ EP, And It’s Not Great

Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley has released a solo project, and it’s not very impressive.

Kelley dropped “BK’s Wave Pack” for fans Tuesday, and the four-track EP isn’t going to exactly blow you away. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You know things aren’t great when you have a grand total of four songs, and you can’t even get half of them to bang in a hard way.

I don’t want to sound too harsh here because I like some of the music Florida Georgia Line has released over the years, but this EP from Kelley just isn’t it, folks.

It honestly sounds like a parody of twangy and modern country music at times. Again, I’m not saying this to be mean, but there’s not a single song on this EP that I would recommend, and I love country music.

Not only that, I love music with summer vibes. I’m very easy to please. Imagine how bad your music has to be in order for me to not like a single song from your EP!

I have no idea why Kelley released this, but he should focus on producing more fire content with FGL. That is where he can print cash. This won’t get the job done.