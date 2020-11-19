Tyler Hubbard And Brian Kelley Of Florida Georgia Line Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram Because Of Politics

Florida Georgia Line band members Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are not breaking up the band.

Hubbard and Kelley confirmed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram due to politics during an interview with SiriusXM’s Exit 209 with Storme Warren as noted Thursday by Fox News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@floridageorgialine)

“I unfollowed BK for a few days while we were through this political — you know, in the middle of this election and everything going on,” Hubbard said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard ‘Quarantining On Bus’ After Positive COVID-19 Test)

“I even called [Kelley] and told him, I said, ‘Hey, buddy, I love you. And I love you a lot more in real life than on your [Instagram] Stories right now. So I’m just going to — so that’s why I’m unfollowing you. Nothing personal. I still love you. You’re still my brother,'” Hubbard reportedly continued. “I just didn’t want to see it every time I opened Instagram. And so it wasn’t a big deal.”

Hubbard said although he and Kelley have different political beliefs they’re “a lot alike.”

“We might have different views or different sets of opinions … but, ultimately, we’re a lot alike, and we think a lot alike,” Hubbard said, according to the outlet, “and we — you know, we, we both believe in God, and we both put our faith in Him, and we know that He’s in control over Donald Trump or Joe Biden.”

This is just silly. There are so many ways you can mute somebody on Instagram these days. They didn’t have to go all out and unfollow each other. I’m still a little suspicious about this.

I am glad that the band is not breaking up. That would have been awful news.