Steve Scalise Wants Accountability For Maxine Waters: ‘I Was Shot Because Of This Kind Of Dangerous Rhetoric’

Republican Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise criticized Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters, accusing his colleague of using the kind of “dangerous rhetoric” that got him shot.

“Let’s be clear: Maxine Waters knew her rhetoric would incite violence in Minneapolis—but she doesn’t care, she just requests police escorts for herself,” Scalise tweeted Monday. (RELATED: ‘Get More Active’: Maxine Waters Calls Daunte Wright Protesters To Show The World That They ‘Mean Business’)

“I was shot because of this kind of dangerous rhetoric,” Scalise continued, referencing the 2017 shooting that targeted Republicans during practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game. “Where is the outrage from Dems & the media? They need to condemn this.”

Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend to join protests over the police shooting that killed Daunte Wright. The California congresswoman also weighed in on the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

Telling protesters that she wanted a verdict that went beyond manslaughter, she went on to encourage them to “stay in the streets” and “get more confrontational” if they didn’t believe justice had been served when the trial was over.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to BLM protesters in Brooklyn Center, MN: “[Protestors] got to stay on the street and get more active, more confrontational. They’ve got to know that we mean business.” pic.twitter.com/GLIPoLwZnd — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) April 18, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced Monday that he planned to introduce a resolution to censure Waters, saying, “This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence. Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior—that’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments.”