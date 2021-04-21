Vernon Maxwell Gives Hilarious Interview About Playing Against Michael Jordan, Repeatedly Calls Him A ‘Motherf**ker’

Former NBA player Vernon Maxwell gave an all-time great interview about playing against Michael Jordan.

The six-time NBA champion has been in the news a bunch over the past year ever since "The Last Dance" aired on ESPN, and Maxwell's thoughts on the Bulls legend are great.

He said the following in part during an interview with Raja Bell and Logan Murdock:

When you play against that motherf**ker, you gotta be a little different. You can’t go in that motherf**king game like passive and like…that motherf**ker, he can sense a motherf**ker if you scared. He’s a killer out there, man, and he’s a dirty motherf**ker…You have to be to be that great.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I love this interview. Athletes rarely open up like Maxwell did in this interview. The dude was dropping f-bombs like it was nothing.

He wasn’t doing it in a malicious way. You can tell he respects the hell out of Jordan, but he just couldn’t stop calling him a “motherf**ker.”

Also, it’s hard to disagree with a thing he said. Jordan’s mentality is legendary in the world of sports. The dude was a cold-blooded assassin on the court.

He would do whatever it took to win, and we saw that first hand in “The Last Dance.” You didn’t want any part of him when he was cranked up to 100.

Finally, if you haven’t already watched “The Last Dance,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s absolutely awesome and worth every second of your time.

Trust me. Just watch it.