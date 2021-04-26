Daniel Cormier Says He Will ‘Rip’ Jake Paul’s ‘Face Apart’ In A Fight

Daniel Cormier is down to fight Jake Paul, but it has to be an MMA bout.

Cormier and the social media sensation have been trading shots, and things appeared to reach a boiling point when the MMA legend confronted Paul during UFC 261. Well, things are only now getting amped up even more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to TMZ, Cormier discussed the situation Monday with Ariel Helwani, and stated, “I’m going to rip his face apart. I’m going to hurt the kid. I will teach these kids not to continue to do this with people like me.”

He further added, “If he wants to actually fight with me, fight me in mixed-martial arts … This is not going to be fun. I’m telling you right now, at 42 years old — bad back and everything — I’m going to torture him. I’m going to hurt him.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Inject this energy right into my soul. Shoot it into me! Do any of Jake Paul’s moron fans understand how quickly an MMA fight between him and Cormier would be over?

It’d be done in a matter of seconds. Paul would have to be the dumbest person alive to think he could last more than a minute at best.

Once Cormier’s hands landed, it’d be lights out for the wannabe boxer.

Daniel Cormier wanted all the smoke from Jake Paul tonight #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/eWIyckaht8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2021

Do I think the fight will actually happen? No, because I don’t think anyone in Paul sphere’s would risk letting him get in an octagon with Cormier. Letting your friend/meal ticket get mauled isn’t great for business.

BOUTTA COOK HIM UP CLEVELAND STYLE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Let us know in the comments who you think would win!