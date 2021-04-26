Person Wins More Than $2.1 Million On Slots At The Cosmopolitan In Las Vegas

One person is leaving Las Vegas with a ton of money in their pocket.

In a video tweeted Sunday by @slotwinsbychico, a person won more than $2.1 million while playing the slots at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome video below.

This is literally everyone’s dream when they hop on a plane to Vegas. Everyone dreams about hitting a jackpot on the slots or in some other game.

It’s the thrill of the rush! The highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Generally speaking, the vast majority of people lose money in Las Vegas. It’s just the nature of the beast. Anyone who goes to Vegas expecting to make money is an idiot.

When I’m in Vegas, I’m there to drink some beers, gamble and eat some great food. I’m never under the illusion that I’m going to leave with a ton of money in my pocket.

However, for some people, they hit in a big way, and that’s exactly what happened here.

Props to this person for becoming a millionaire with the push of a button!