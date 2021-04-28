US

Joe Rogan Says Not To Get Vaccinated If You’re Young, Sparks Massive Backlash

Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan advised his younger listeners not to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they are “fit and healthy,” prompting major backlash.

Rogan discussed vaccines on the April 23 edition of his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” and said he would urge healthy, younger listeners to not take the COVID vaccine if they asked for his advice, Fox News reported Tuesday. “If you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, Should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no,'” Rogan said.

Rogan further clarified that his audience should not “do anything stupid,” but that it was important to take care of one’s self, Fox News reported. “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this,” Rogan explained. (RELATED: Dana White Tears The Media To Shreds After UFC 261)

Several prominent media figures criticized Rogan on Twitter, stating that the host put lives in danger and accused him of undermining the vaccine rollout.

White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci also criticized Rogan, calling his opinion “incorrect” and alleging that it could lead to more infections, The Hill reported.

“So if you want to only worry about yourself and not society, then that’s okay,” Fauci told the “Today” show on Wednesday morning.

Other users on Twitter supported Rogan’s remarks, with podcast host Steven Crowder saying that there was “nothing inaccurate” about the statements, Fox News reported.

Leaders and celebrities have recently made an unprecedented push for citizens to get COVID-19 vaccinations, including a recent ad from the Republican Doctor Caucus that promotes vaccines.