REPORT: Suspected Arrested In The Shooting Of Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller

A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody in the shooting of Central Michigan quarterback John Keller.

According to CM-Life.com, Kenneth Thomas has been arrested and is facing 10 felony charges in stemming from the shooting of Keller and one other individual. The report didn’t specify the specific charges he’s facing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thomas is accused of firing on a party in Mount Pleasant this past weekend after a fight started.

UPDATE: The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has taken a suspect into custody for the April 24 shooting at Deerfield Village apartments.https://t.co/UvQXs0JXVz — CM Life (@CMLIFE) April 27, 2021

Keller was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition following the shooting. He’s improving but still in a serious state, according to the same report.

UPDATE: Central Michigan quarterback John Keller was one of two people wounded in a shooting that occurred April 24 at Deerfield Village Apartments.https://t.co/0BolBPhd3e — CM Life (@CMLIFE) April 25, 2021

Obviously, Thomas has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredible serious situation and Keller remains hospitalized. As I stated above, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, he was in incredibly serious condition.

Central Michigan’s student paper reports QB John Keller is in critical condition after being shot in the chest: https://t.co/N6xU7MaAET No word from the school. A GoFundMe has also been set up by friends: https://t.co/1qbV2aROPL — Chris Vannini ???????? (@ChrisVannini) April 25, 2021

Hopefully, the justice system is able to get to the bottom of what happened and deal with the situation accordingly. A college football player being shot in the prime of his life is nothing short tragic.