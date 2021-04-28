Editorial

REPORT: Suspected Arrested In The Shooting Of Central Michigan Quarterback John Keller

Police Car Lights (Credit/Shutterstock FedeCandoniPhoto)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A suspect has reportedly been taken into custody in the shooting of Central Michigan quarterback John Keller.

According to CM-Life.com, Kenneth Thomas has been arrested and is facing 10 felony charges in stemming from the shooting of Keller and one other individual. The report didn’t specify the specific charges he’s facing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Thomas is accused of firing on a party in Mount Pleasant this past weekend after a fight started.

Keller was rushed to the hospital and was in critical condition following the shooting. He’s improving but still in a serious state, according to the same report.

Obviously, Thomas has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be grateful for it.

Having said that, this is an incredible serious situation and Keller remains hospitalized. As I stated above, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, he was in incredibly serious condition.

Hopefully, the justice system is able to get to the bottom of what happened and deal with the situation accordingly. A college football player being shot in the prime of his life is nothing short tragic.