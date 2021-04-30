Refugee NFL Draftee Tells Mother ‘She’s Retired’ In Heartwarming Draft Night Moment

Newly-drafted Indianapolis Colt Kwity Paye shared a heartwarming moment with his mother during an interview after he was selected 21st overall in Thursday night’s draft.

Paye, born in a refugee camp in the West African country of Guinea, was asked after he was selected how the draft would change the future of his family, particularly his mother. His response: “She’s done working, she’s retired.”

Paye’s draft party exploded in cheers as his mother was visibly emotional. (RELATED: The Jacksonville Jaguars Select Trevor Lawrence 1st Overall In The NFL Draft)

His mother Agnes fled Liberia during the First Liberian Civil War before giving birth to Kwity in Guinea. She brought her two sons to Providence, Rhode Island, when Kwity was only six months old. (RELATED: REPORT: Tim Tebow Works Out For The Jacksonville Jaguars As A Tight End)

A wild week for #Michigan pass-rusher Kwity Paye, who had a very serious health scare when his heart was red-flagged during a pre-draft physical. In the end, teams cleared Paye completely, source said, after his team arranged for endless tests. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Kwity went on to excel at football and earned a scholarship at the University of Michigan, where he played four seasons as a Defensive End before being drafted by the Colts Thursday night.