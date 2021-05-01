The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Quarterback Kyle Trask

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added Kyle Trask to the team.

The Buccaneers selected the talented former Florida quarterback and Heisman finalist with the final pick of the second round Friday night.

I love the pick for the Buccaneers. Trask was a hell of a quarterback in college, and I 100% believe he can be a solid player in the NFL.

Tom Brady probably has at least two more seasons of football left in him. That means Trask can sit on the bench and develop without any pressure on him.

If you’re going to have a guy sit and learn for a couple seasons, there’s literally nobody on the planet better to learn from than Tom Brady.

The man has won seven Super Bowl rings and a legendary work ethic.

If you’re a fan of the Bucs, you have to be very happy right now.