The 2022 NFL Draft Will Take Place In Las Vegas

The NFL draft is headed to Las Vegas.

According to a Monday morning report from Adam Schefter, the 2022 draft will start in Las Vegas April 28 and go through April 30. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft is now scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2021

It’s worth noting that the 2020 NFL draft had also been scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but went remote because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the incredibly popular sporting event is officially headed to Sin City.

Now official: NFL now has informed teams it will do a virtual draft this year. GMs and HCs now will be drafting from their homes. pic.twitter.com/t2mbdjWvVZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2020

Holding the draft in Las Vegas makes so much sense, and it’s something that should probably happen more times than not.

Stop and think about it for a second. The town is packed with massive hotels, the Vegas strip is huge, the town is literally designed to host people, you can drink in public and the food options are essentially limitless.

As a huge fan of @Culvers, I’ve always been told to try In-N-Out. I finally did. MY REVIEW: It’s not that good, and not even close to Culver’s. pic.twitter.com/BNVPBB8Cwy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 2, 2019

You know what people who attend the NFL draft like to do? Drink and party. You know where you can drink or party literally 24 hours a day? Las Vegas.

Roger Goodell doesn’t get much correct, but this is a home run decision.