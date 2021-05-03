NASCAR Driver Eric McClure Dead At 42

Former NASCAR driver Eric McClure died Sunday, his family and the series shared. He was 42.

There have been no details released as to a cause of the death for the former race car driver, who last posted on social media as recently as Saturday, the “Today” show reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/378S81SPx2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 2, 2021

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday,” his family shared in a statement. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.” (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure,” NASCAR said in a statement to the outlet. “NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends.”

McClure was the nephew of former Cup team owner Larry McClure and spent most of his career racing in the Xfinity Series.

He walked away from racing in 2016 due to health issues following 288 career starts during 14 seasons. His career-best finish was when he came in at eighth place in 2013 at Daytona.

In 2013 he was diagnosed with acute renal failure and in 2019 he said he was being treated for kidney failure in both kidneys, the outlet noted.

In October 2020, Eric pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his now-estranged wife. He was then ordered to complete 12 months of active probation, substance abuse counseling and undergo a mental health assessment and any other counseling that was recommended.

He is survived by his seven children.