You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About People Who Think They’re Experts At Grilling

You Betcha has released another incredible video.

The popular entertainment channel recently released "The Grill 'Master'" for its fans, and this will without a doubt be among the funniest things you see all day.

Give it a watch below.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a million times before. You Betcha’s videos pretty much hit the nail on the head every single time.

I can’t remember the last time they released a video that I didn’t find hilarious. Literally everything the channel posts is outstanding and scary accurate.

As for grilling, I’m okay on the grill, but I also never tell anyone else what to do when they’re cooking. There are a few things in life you just don’t do.

Telling another man how to cook his meat is right near the top of the list. You just don’t cross that line.

Yet, we all know someone who is terrible on the grill, but thinks they’re an all-star. Don’t lie. We all have a person in our mind right now that we’re thinking about.

They might be a great guy in general, but nobody wants to deal with that guy at a cookout.

If you ever find yourself being that guy, then grab a beer and chill out. It’s just not the kind of person anyone wants to be associated with.