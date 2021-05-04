‘I Don’t Care What You Think Of Me’: Kelly Osbourne Criticizes Cancel Culture

Kelly Osbourne said she doesn’t give a “f*ck about what anyone thinks about” her and criticized cancel culture.

“That’s why, like, I don’t give a f*ck about cancel culture,” the 36-year-old TV personality and actress shared with US Weekly in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Talks About The Dangers Of Cancel Culture In New Vogue Interview)

Kelly Osbourne says ‘f— cancel culture’ after mom Sharon’s ouster from CBS https://t.co/B2LA60oDRg — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 28, 2021

“I don’t give a f*ck about what anyone thinks about me in that sense,” she added. “Like, if you think I’m a racist, fine. You think I’m a racist. I know who I am.” (RELATED: ‘F*ck Off’: Sharon Osbourne Hits Back At Claims She Called Co-Host A ‘Wonton’)

“I don’t care what you think of me,” Osbourne continued. “I care what [my cohost] Jeff [Beacher] thinks of me. I care what my family thinks of me. I don’t care what somebody hiding behind a computer and a fake Instagram page who puts up stuff where they don’t practice what they preach [thinks].”

The singer’s comments were similar to ones she made when she talked to Extra about the problem with “cancel culture.”

“I didn’t know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough,” Kelly explained. “It’s not, it’s actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don’t be afraid to make a mistake, everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture I say f–k cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture.”