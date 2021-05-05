George Clooney Reveals His Brad Pitt Obsession In Hilarious Commercial

George Clooney revealed just how obsessed he is with actor Brad Pitt in a hilarious commercial posted on social media from the organization that raises money for nonprofits.

The video posted on Instagram by Omaze, kicked off with the 59-year-old actor encouraging people to donate to the organization to win a dream vacation with a trip to Italy and enjoy a lunch with Clooney and his wife Amal at their home in Lake Como by supporting the Clooney Foundation of Justice through grants from Charities Aid Foundation America. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: George Clooney’s Wife ‘Furious’ After Scooter Accident Lands Him In Hospital)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omaze (@omaze)

The video titled, “George Clooney Is The Worst Roommate Ever,” reveals a scenario where the “Ocean’s 11” star allegedly ended up stuck at a stranger’s home during the pandemic where he reveals his bedroom decor Amal said he had to throw out. Spoiler: the room is covered wall to wall in pictures and other memorabilia of Pitt. The craziness starts at the 1:04 mark. (RELATED: ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Isn’t Expected To Be On Netflix Until 2020)

“Can you believe Amal wanted me to throw this away?” George explained as he holds a pillow with Brad’s face on it. “Not throwing this out. No way, man.”

Clooney then with a straight face thanked his new roommate for giving him a place for him and Brad.

The commercial just continued to spiral out of control from there with movie night choices being either Clooney movies or ones with George and the “Fight Club” star.

As he noted in the clip, the trip to Italy is available once the pandemic is over.