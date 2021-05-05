Heidi Klum Reveals She Was Four Months Pregnant During 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Heidi Klum has revealed she was several months pregnant when she walked the catwalk in the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

"I am not alone walking down that catwalk here," the 47-year-old model captioned her video on Instagram celebrating her 17-year-old daughter's birthday. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. It can be seen here.

"If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months @LeniKlum," she added. "I loved you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever."

In the clip the Victoria’s Secret model posted, we see her strutting her stuff on the catwalk while wearing the underwear company’s $11 million “Very Sexy” Fantasy Bra on the runway.

In May 2004, Klum gave birth to her daughter Leni following her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.

She would go on to famously marry singer Seal who adopted Leni later. The supermodel and singer went on to welcome sons Henry, 15, and Johan, 14, as well as daughter Lou, 11, the outlet noted.

Klum and Seal divorced in 2014. She is currently married to Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz after the two surprised everyone with news they had secretly tied the knot in 2019.