‘We Have The Band Playing On The Deck’: Rep. Kinzinger Compares Republican Party To The Titanic

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared the Republican Party to the Titanic as he defended Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney’s criticisms of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s basically the Titanic. We are in the middle of this slow sink and we have the band playing on the deck and we tell everybody it’s fine,” Kinzinger told John Dickerson on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republican representatives who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and also voted to remove Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

The House Republican Conference is expected to vote May 12 on whether or not Cheney should maintain her position as conference chair. She survived a 145-61 vote in February to keep that position. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has been gathering support to succeed Cheney as conference chair. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Wants Liz Cheney Out Of Leadership)

Kinzinger criticized Cheney’s intra-party opponents.

“The message from those that want to get rid of Liz Cheney is to say, it’s time to focus on the future and move on,” he said. “[The Capitol riot] was 10 years ago and we’ve been obsessed about it since. It’s been four months and we have so many, including our leadership in the party, that has not admitted this is what it is, an insurrection led by the president of the United States, well deserving of a full accounting from Republicans.”

Kinzinger is facing a primary challenge from Catalina Lauf, a former Trump administration staffer.