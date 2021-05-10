Rep. Kinzinger Claims He Warned McCarthy Before Jan. 6 About Potential Violence, Says He Was Ignored

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger claimed that he warned House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that McCarthy and the Republican Party were contributing to potential violence on Jan. 6, but that McCarthy ignored him.

Kinzinger tweeted that he told McCarthy that the Republican “party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th.” One of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump over the Capitol riot, Kinzinger previously described it as a “coup attempt.”

A few days before Jan 6, our GOP members had a conference call. I told Kevin that his words and our party’s actions would lead to violence on January 6th. Kevin dismissively responded with “ok Adam, operator next question.” And we got violence. — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) May 10, 2021

Kinzinger did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller.

Kinzinger has openly criticized members of his party over claims that the 2020 election was rigged for Joe Biden. He has clashed with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz in particular. (RELATED: Rep. Kinzinger Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Sorry For Her Past Statements)

An ally of embattled House Republican Conference chairwoman and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Kinzinger defended her on Sunday’s episode of Face the Nation.

“They’re going to get rid of Liz Cheney because they’d much rather pretend that the conspiracy is real or not confront it, than actually confront it and maybe have to take the temporary licks,” he said.

Kinzinger is facing a primary challenge from Catalina Lauf, a former Trump administration staffer.