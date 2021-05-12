‘A Pimple On The Butt Of History’: Ana Navarro Criticizes Kevin McCarthy, Compares Trump To Nicaraguan Dictator

Ana Navarro lashed out Tuesday at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, referring to him as “a pimple on the butt of history.”

Navarro joined CNN’s Chris Cuomo to discuss the upcoming party vote to oust Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her position as conference chair. Navarro took Cheney’s side, suggesting that she would go down in history for standing up for her principles. (RELATED: ‘From America’s Mayor To American Crime Story’: Ana Navarro Blames Trump For Dragging Giuliani Down)

Cuomo introduced Navarro, whose family fled communism in Nicaragua, as someone who understood “exactly what’s happening” in the Republican Party.

“You know what happens when everybody is afraid of one, and he looks at them and says, ‘What are you going to do about the others?'” Cuomo said, referencing former President Donald Trump. “That’s what’s happening here with Cheney. And I know you’ve seen it for some time.”

“You’re right. Listen, I grew up in Nicaragua, and I fled communism and populism. And I live in Miami, where there are so many Cuban political prisoners, people who stood on conscience and who paid the consequences,” Navarro replied, noting that Cheney had even mentioned a Cuban political prisoner in a speech on the House floor.

“What I saw today was a display of courage that we barely ever see on the floor of Congress anymore,” Navarro continued. “And listen, Liz Cheney was speaking, not to her colleagues. They have no shame. They can’t — they can’t even be embarrassed, because in order to be embarrassed you have to have shame, and those cowards lost their spine and their shame a long, long time ago. It’s in storage in Mar-a-Lago. Today, she was speaking to the American people.”

Navarro went on to compare Cheney to Margaret Chase Smith, the Republican Maine senator who stood up in 1950 to challenge Joseph McCarthy.

“And it reminded me of Lawrence Hogan, the father of Gov. Hogan, who was one of the only Republicans to break with Nixon and recommend the articles of impeachment,” Navarro added. “And so listen, Donald Trump’s name is already in infamy. Kevin McCarthy, he’s going to be a pimple on the butt of history. But Liz Cheney will be remembered as a profile in courage.”