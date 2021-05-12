Todd Frazier Rips Radio Host Mark Madden For Being Fat During Twitter Trash Talk

MLB player Todd Frazier dropped a nuke on a radio host after being cut by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Following Frazier’s release from the Pirates, radio host Mark Madden tweeted, “Hey, @FlavaFraz21…happy ***king trails, you scrub. DFA’d. Now GFY.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t sit well with Frazier. The MLB veteran third baseman tweeted an unflattering photo of Madden, and wrote, “Funny that this slob, i mean absolute slob is talking sh*t. Go grab another hot dog. Please look yourself in the mirror my goodness. You wouldn’t dare say this to my face FLOUNDER. love your nickname btw. This picture tells it all Face with tears of joy and to think people take you serious. GTFOH”

Funny that this slob, i mean absolute slob is talking shit. Go grab another hot dog. Please look yourself in the mirror my goodness. You wouldn’t dare say this to my face FLOUNDER. love your nickname btw. This picture tells it all ???? and to think people take you serious. GTFOH pic.twitter.com/kpLLNpdLHb — Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) May 10, 2021

Not that I would ever endorse fat shaming, but damn, that’s a headshot when it comes to trash talking. It doesn’t get much more direct than that tweet from Frazier.

He set his sights on Madden and took him out with absolute brutality.

In fact, the tweet was so great that even Madden had to admit that it was awesome. You know a tweet is outstanding when the guy you call fat agrees.

That’s a solid hit. Rare for you. I’d gladly say it to your face. The Pirates could use the attendance. Bat-shaming . > fat-shaming. I was here before you got here, &here after you’re gone…&it didn’t take too ***king long. Cut by the Pirates. I’ve had career lows. Not that low. https://t.co/NOCnOvvK8O — Mark Madden (@MarkMaddenX) May 10, 2021

I have no idea what Frazier will do going forward in his career, but at least he always has this massive win on his record!