Jake Paul Engages In Pathetic Trash Talking With Nate Robinson Ahead Of Their Boxing Match

Jake Paul’s trash talking skills are absolutely pathetic.

Paul is slated to box former NBA player Nate Robinson November 28, and two spoke with Ariel Helwani to hype the fight. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Robinson kept it pretty straight forward, the YouTube star tried to talk some trash, and it was pretty said. In response to Robinson saying he’d “beat” Paul’s “ass,” the Instagram star said, “You’re boring and you suck.”

You can watch the exchange below.

Nate Robinson has gone full WWE in his fight vs Jake Paul “Im gonna beat your ass” (via @triller) pic.twitter.com/yuoTESqZ3f — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 29, 2020

First off, look at how bored and annoyed Helwani looks during this interview. That dude is used to interviewing the best fighters on the planet, and now he’s hosting a trash talking session between a former NBA player and Jake Paul. It’s also not just any trash talking session. It’s a pathetically lame trash talking session.

Is that really the best Jake Paul has? All he can do is call someone boring? That’s about as weak as it gets.

Secondly, why the hell is Jake Paul wearing a mask for a video interview? That makes absolutely no sense. Does he think he’s going to spread coronavirus through his camera?

I’m not some anti-mask fanatic, but that’s 100% unnecessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul) on Aug 11, 2020 at 11:43am PDT

Most importantly, I sincerely hope Robinson beats the living hell out of Jake Paul. I really do. Do I think it’ll happen?

Honestly, probably not. Paul has a massive size advantage, and I’m not sure Robinson being an elite athlete will be enough to cover the gap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Oct 7, 2020 at 8:45pm PDT

Still, nothing would entertain me more than watching Paul get lit up. That dude is honestly the absolute worst.

Let’s hope it happens November 28! Do it for America, Robinson!

