REPORT: Alex Rodriguez Officially Reaches A Deal To Buy The Timberwolves For $1.5 Billion

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly sealed the deal on buying the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to Front Office Sports, Rodriguez and Marc Lore have an agreement in place to purchase the team for $1.5 billion.

It was previously reported that the legendary New York Yankees player was closing in on becoming the owner, and it now appears to be official.

Statement from ARod and Lore: “We look forward to entering this phase of the process with Glen Taylor. Our respect for him and the legacy he has built lays an amazing foundation for what is to come. We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.. https://t.co/40Nq1iOTqd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2021

Life sure is nice when you’re Alex Rodriguez! He’s one of the best athletes on the planet over the past 50 years, dominated in the MLB, made a ton of money and now owns an NBA team.

In the world of sports, what more could you possibly ever want to do? The dude doesn’t know how to stop winning.

His biggest challenge now will be getting the younger players on the TV to know who he is. As we learned from Anthony Edwards, A-Rod might not be as popular among the youth as you might think.

Hey Ant, how do you feel about Alex Rodriguez being the new owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves? Anthony Edwards: “Who is he?” pic.twitter.com/U7AFHMDxFu — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 14, 2021

Major props to the former Yankees star for getting himself a pro team. You love to see it.