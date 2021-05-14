Amazon Executive Defends The First Season Of ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Costing $465 Million

Amazon has no issue with paying a ton of money for the first season of “Lord of the Rings.”

The first season of the highly-anticipated show is expected to cost $465 million, which will make it the most expensive season of television in the history of entertainment. Despite the gigantic price tag, Amazon isn’t sweating it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“This is a full season of a huge world-building show. The number is a sexy headline or a crazy headline that’s fun to click on, but that is really building the infrastructure of what will sustain the whole series,” Amazon executive Jennifer Salke said in part during a recent roundtable for The Hollywood Reporter.

Seeing as how much money Amazon is sitting on, the company really shouldn’t be too worried about spending half a billion on an entire season of “Lord of the Rings.”

Jeff Bezos spends that kind of money for a boat. I think he’ll be just fine producing an entire show at that cost.

Plus, if most of the money is for infrastructure for future seasons, then it makes a ton of sense. Amazon is throwing everything it has behind its “Lord of the Rings” series, and that’s good news for fans.

With a budget pushing half a billion dollars, it better be damn good.

There’s no release date yet for the “LOTR” series, but I can promise you all that I’ll keep you updated when I know. I can’t wait to see it.