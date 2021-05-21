‘Just Leave Our Country’: Joe Scarborough Rants Against ‘Unworthy’ Republicans Who Believe Trump’s ‘Lies About The American Republic’

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough on Friday went after Republicans who support former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in last November’s presidential election.

Scarborough called Trump’s election-related claims “a lazy, stupid conspiracy” and said his supporters should do “about five minutes of investigating” to learn the truth. Republicans are instead “desecrating democracy” because they “want to wallow in the lie” about the election, the host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” claimed.

WATCH:

Scarborough also blasted the former president and his supporters for fueling the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, furthering the belief that Republicans who support Trump’s election-related claims should leave the country. (RELATED: Trump Applauds Georgia Voting Regulations, Says It’s ‘Too Bad’ Changes ‘Could Not Have Been Done Sooner’)

“America, love it or leave it! If you don’t have respect in American democracy anymore, if you don’t respect Madisonian checks and balances, if your guy doesn’t win, if that’s the new rules of engagement for this great republic, then just leave our country! Because you’re unworthy of it!” Scarborough said with a raised voice.

He went on to say, “there are millions of immigrants who will come here and raise their right hand and buy into the creed and believe that we are exceptional, that believe American democracy is the greatest government on the face of the Earth.”

Scarborough concluded that Republicans who continue to support the former president’s election-related claims “shame and disgrace” themselves, adding that they “disgrace our country in the eyes of the world.”

“Yes, this is all on you. Get the facts! Live in the light! Follow the truth! And love this country! And stop this! Or leave. Or leave. If you’re going to believe a reality-TV show host’s lies about the American republic, his desecration of American exceptionalism, then just get the hell out,” Scarborough said. “We don’t want you here.”