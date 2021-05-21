Paul Ryan To Speak At Fundraiser For Rep. Adam Kinzinger, An Outspoken Trump Critic

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to headline a fundraiser Monday for Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump.

Tickets for the virtual fundraiser range between $250 and $11,600 per person, according to an invitation for the event first obtained by Politico. The fundraiser is hosted by the joint fundraising committee Country First, which comprises Kinzinger’s campaign and his Future First Leadership PAC.

The Illinois congressman was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in January for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He also voted Thursday in favor of a commission to investigate the Capitol riot despite opposition from Republican leadership. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says It’s Clear Trump Is The Party Leader Because ‘There’s An Absence Of Leadership’)

Kinzinger has repeatedly criticized Trump’s continued influence over the Republican Party since his departure from office. He called on Republicans to “present a competing alternative narrative” to Trump during a Feb. 28 appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” He later said Trump was attempting to “hijack” the party during a May 16 appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Kinzinger and other House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump reported a fundraising boost in the first quarter of this year, according to The Wall Street Journal. The congressman pulled in around $1.1 million in the first quarter for his main campaign committee and had $2.5 million in his campaign fund at the end of the quarter.

Trump has pledged to campaign against Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him or did not support his claims of widespread voter fraud during the presidential election, according to The New York Times.

Ryan left office after Democrats won the House during the 2018 midterm elections, and was at times critical of the former president. He notably slammed the Trump campaign’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election results as “anti-democratic and anti-conservative.”