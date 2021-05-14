GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says It’s Clear Trump Is The Party Leader Because ‘There’s An Absence Of Leadership’

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained that it was clear that former President Donald Trump was the leader of the Republican Party following the removal of Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position.

“I guess I agree, he is the leader because there is an absence of leaders right now,” Kinzinger explained to “The View” Co-host Joy Behar. “Nobody is stepping up to take the leadership role from him.”

Kinzinger said that even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has allowed Trump to take over his leadership duties.

“I think that’s where Liz has done such a great job of standing up and saying, ‘Look I’m going to tell you the truth. The truth is the election of Joe Biden was legitimate. That is our call to go out and win more people. But, the election wasn’t stolen.’ That’s what leadership is,” Kinzinger continued.

“So yes, I guess he is the leader of the party at the moment,” Kinzinger said, explaining that he doesn’t feel that everyone is “unified behind him.” (RELATED: Trump Calls On GOP To Oust Cheney From House Leadership, Put In Stefanik)

“People look to us for honesty, right. People look to us for answers. When we just kind of go back to the past and go with a loser president that lost, and lost the house for us, and lost the senate, that’s not providing people any kind of path to the future,” Kinzinger said, commenting on the recent ousting of Cheney from her leadership role.

Cheney was ousted Thursday from her leadership role within the Republican Party. Following Cheney’s removal, House Republicans voted to elect Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik for the position of the new conference chair for the Republican Party.

Trump released several statements celebrating Cheney’s removal from her leadership position, referencing her as “a bitter, horrible human being,” who was bad for the Republican Party.