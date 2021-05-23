Ted Cruz Comes Back Swinging After MSNBC’s Brian Williams Called Him ‘Kremlin Cruz’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz snapped back at MSNBC anchor Brian Williams on Twitter Saturday after he was called “Kremlin Cruz.”

Cruz tweeted about a video from the Pentagon and compared it to Russian propaganda showing military members as strong and masculine. Cruz said the Pentagon’s video was “woke” and “emasculating” in comparison.

Cruz also slammed the U.S. military for its “woke cancer” while discussing the video on Fox News.

In response, Williams called Cruz’s comment a “remarkably stupid lapse of judgment” during a segment. A graphic of Cruz appeared on air showing the nickname “Kremlin Cruz,” according to The Hill.

“Remember as you watch this just how much Ted Cruz dreams of being president of a country someday, perhaps not this country for reasons like this,” said Williams, according to The Hill.

Cruz responded in several tweets Friday.

1/x Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian Williams? He was fired as the anchor of NBC Nightly News for “misrepresenting events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003.” Now, he’s a left-wing hack at MSNBC. https://t.co/0lGt3noUbQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 22, 2021

“Is there a more pitiful example of corrupt corporate media than Brian Williams? He was fired as the anchor of NBC Nightly News for ‘misrepresenting events which occurred while he was covering the Iraq War in 2003.’ Now, he’s a left-wing hack at MSNBC,” said Cruz.

“Now, he’s throwing a hissy fit that I criticized the ridiculously woke video that the Biden admin put out. Williams accidentally told the truth, when he describes it as ‘a video meant to diminish the U.S. military,'” he continued. (RELATED: CNN Basically Published A Press Release From The Chinese Military)

Cruz also criticized Williams for the nickname he used. “Now, with his trademark ignorant snark, he’s dubbed me ‘Kremlin Cruz.'”

The senator rejected the name saying that he hates communists as his “family was imprisoned & tortured by communists.”

He also claimed he was arguing that the U.S. military “needs to be able to kick the ass of Russian soldiers.”