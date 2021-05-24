Whitmer’s Administration Rescinds COVID Rule She Broke Days Earlier

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has rescinded the rule that Whitmer broke over the weekend.

Whitmer apologized Sunday after photos posted over the weekend showed her dining with at least a dozen others at The Landshark Bar & Grill in East Lansing, Michigan. Breitbart News first reported the news on Sunday. (RELATED: Over A Year Into The Pandemic, Politicians Are Still Getting Caught Ignoring Their Own COVID Restrictions)

Michigan’s May 15 order formerly mandated that no more than six people may be seated at the same table, and the governor has faced heavy criticism throughout the pandemic for strict COVID restrictions that have forced many Michigan restaurants and businesses to shutter their doors.

On Monday, Whitmer’s administration rescinded the rule limiting restaurants to no more than six people at a table, according to the Associated Press, effective June 1. The governor had previously announced that the state would ease capacity restrictions June 1 but had not specified what this would mean.

Whitmer did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together,” the governor said, according to NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit

“Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it,” she continued. “In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.” (RELATED: Whitmer Does Not Deny That Her Husband Sought Special Treatment Over Boating On Memorial Day Weekend) The governor was fully vaccinated as of April 29, the Detroit News reported.

