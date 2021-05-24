‘Love Is The Answer, But…’: Sen. Kennedy Tells Voters To Buy Handguns

The National Rifle Association (NRA) tweeted a video starring Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy with a message about gun ownership.

“Folks, I believe that love is the answer,” Kennedy says, wiping down a revolver as funk music plays in the background. “But you oughta own a handgun just in case.”

Kennedy’s message comes just three days after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) published a proposed policy titled the “Definition of ‘Frame or Receiver’ and Identification of Firearms.” The proposed rule is aimed at redefining “frame or receiver” to include “ghost guns.”

“Ghost guns” are firearms made at home from a parts kit with no serial numbers. Purchasers are not required to go through a background check. The proposed rule would reclassify these kits as firearms and require a background check for purchase. (RELATED: Leaked Document Reportedly Shows Biden’s Plan To Tackle ‘Ghost Guns’)

Kennedy has been a vocal critic of stricter firearm laws in the past.

“Chicago is now the largest outdoor shooting range in America,” Kennedy said in July 2020 after a rise in gun violence and homicides in the city.

“If they get control you have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, a business owner, a parent, a gun owner, a cop, a person of faith or unborn baby,” Kennedy also said about Democratic lawmakers being in charge after the Georgia Senate races.