Sen. John Kennedy Lists Who Will Be Negatively Impacted If Democrats Win Georgia Senate Races

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy made a list of who he thinks will be negatively impacted if Democrats win the two Georiga Senate runoff races, saying there will be drastic changes to the U.S. if Democrats take control of the Senate.

During an interview with Fox News, Kennedy explained who he thinks would be hurt if Democrats win in Georgia and warned that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in charge of the future.

“If they get control, you have nothing to worry about unless you are a taxpayer, a business owner, a parent, a gun owner, a cop, a person of faith or unborn baby,” Kennedy said. “Imagine living in a world designed by the Post Office.”

“When I’m asked why it’s to vote for the Republican candidates in Georgia, here’s what I say. Republicans aren’t perfect. But the other side is crazy. Not all of them. But many of them. I can’t answer the question any better than I did the other day,” Kennedy said.

“Do you really want to have all decisions in your life made for you out of Washington, D.C. where common sense is illegal? Do you really believe that we’re one tax increase away from prosperity? They do. Do you really want the federal government making your healthcare decisions for you and running the health care delivery system?,” Kennedy continued.