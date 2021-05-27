‘Nobody Replaces A Legend … You Continue The Fight’: Clay Travis Reflects On Taking Over Rush Limbaugh’s Radio Time Slot

Commentator Clay Travis said he and Buck Sexton aren’t trying to replace conservative icon Rush Limbaugh when they occupy his radio time slot — but they will “continue the fight.”

“We are not replacements. Buck and I are not replacements for Rush Limbaugh,” Travis told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

“Because nobody replaces a legend. But what you can do is continue the fight. You know this because you do it every night,” he added. (RELATED: ‘It Is Kicking My Ass’: Rush Limbaugh Gives Cancer Treatment Update)

Limbaugh died in February of Stage IV lung cancer. In his last television interview, he shared how he had recently embraced evangelical Christianity. Prominent liberals reacted to Limbaugh’s passing by deriding his legacy.

Travis defined the road ahead as fighting the “insanity going on in this country right now,” noting that politics have “spiraled more and more into the cataclysmically ridiculous” even in the world of sports journalism, where he has worked for the last six years.

“I’m excited to pick up the sword and be able to swing back every single day at all the ignoramuses out there and the idiots and the nincompoops,” Travis said, promising to support the “huge number of people out there” who are afraid of saying the wrong thing on social media and being deplatformed or losing their job.

“I think certainly we will speak for a lot of people who don’t feel like they can speak.” (RELATED: Trump Will Guest Host The Rush Limbaugh Show Friday)

Travis cited the Biden administration’s changing policy on face masks as an example of the current “theater of the absurd” that he said dominates the American political scene, calling it “absolutely ridiculous.”