US

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News’ Janice Dean Talks Cuomo’s Endless Scandals, Says Impeachment Probe Will ‘Find Something’

Janice Dean

Daily Caller

Caitlyn McDuffee Contributor
Font Size:

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to discuss Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s impeachment probe into his sexual harassment claims, his $5 million dollar book deal, and the nursing home scandal.

Dean has been outspoken about Cuomo’s handling of the pandemic after both of her in-laws passed away from COVID-19 in New York nursing homes last spring. (RELATED: ‘Keep Talking, Governor’: Janice Dean Says Andrew Cuomo Will Only Make Things Worse For Himself

“I do believe in justice, and I do believe that they are going to find something on this Governor,” Dean continued. “I don’t think he is going to be able to be re-elected again, I don’t.”

Dean went on to explain that her in-laws helped get her through 2020. “At the end of the day we are on the side of the angels, and you know, I really believe that my husband’s parents have kept me going all of this time this full year. And I have to believe that being on side of the angels is stronger than the name Cuomo,” Dean explained.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out. 

EXCLUSIVE: Dana Perino Talks About Her New Book, Her Faith And Her Love For America

Former NFL Player Ben Watson Explains How The Pro-Life Movement Can Unify Americans

What Next? Will We Ever Be Allowed To Talk About Voter Fraud Allegations?

Daily Caller Helps Historic DC Restaurant Secure The Barstool Fund