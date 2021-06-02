Johnny Manziel Says He Wouldn’t Do Anything Differently With His NFL Career

Johnny Manziel wouldn’t do a single thing differently with his NFL career.

Manziel recently appeared on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, and he revealed he doesn’t have regrets with how things went in Cleveland. In fact, he wouldn’t do things any other way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

“No…I wouldn’t,” Manziel responded when asked about if he’d do things differently now that he’s several years removed from the NFL.

You can listen to the entire podcast below.

Imagine losing out on millions and millions of dollars in career earnings in the NFL, and just being totally content with that.

He’s either lying or Manziel has found a kind of peace that most people can only dream of. Granted, it does help to have serious money already in the bank and to come from a well-off family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

Either way, these interviews Manziel has been doing have been pretty illuminating. It’s clear that he’s in a much better place mentally than he was in when he left the NFL at the end of the 2015 season.

He was a train wreck as his days winded down and things only got worse in the immediate aftermath.

Now, it seems like things are going well in life, and that’s great news for him. Hopefully, he keeps the interviews up because I’ve really been enjoying them.