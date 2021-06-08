Burger King Swipes At Chick-Fil-A, Donates To LGBTQ Groups For Every Chicken Sandwich Sold ‘Even On Sundays’

Burger King, which recently launched the Ch’King sandwich, tweeted Thursday the company will donate 40 cents to The Human Rights Campaign for every chicken sandwich sold in June — up to $250,000, or 625,000 sandwiches.

The fast-food company tweeted, “the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! During #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold.”

the #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights! during #pride month (even on Sundays ????) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold ????️‍???? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

*6/3-6/30 with every Ch’King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k) — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

The tweet seemed to take aim at Chick-fil-A by saying the donations would continue “even on Sundays,” when Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed. (RELATED: Chick-Fil-A Becomes America’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant, Dethroning In-N-Out)

The Daily Beast recently identified Chick-fil-A as a donor to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, the nation’s sixth-largest charity that is also fighting to stop the Equality Act. The House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in February, which prevents the “discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.”

“An individual shall not be denied access to a shared facility, including a restroom, a locker room and a dressing room, that is in accordance with the individual’s gender identity,” according to the bill’s text.

Critics of the Equality Act are broadly concerned that it could make it easier to sue over real or perceived workplace discrimination due to religious belief or could end up hurting faith-affiliated schools, NPR reported.

“This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening,” a Burger King spokesperson said in an email to USA Today.