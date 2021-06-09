Dana White Doesn’t Completely Rule Out Logan Paul Fighting In The UFC

Dana White hasn’t completely ruled out Logan Paul joining the UFC.

The older Paul brother recently boxed against Floyd Mayweather, and he managed to go eight rounds without getting knocked out. Does that mean the president of the UFC might give him a shot in the cage? Well, it doesn’t sound like he’s 100% against the idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There’s no doubt when you look at both of those kids [Jake and Logan] they take it seriously…I don’t know…there’s always going to be a market for these kinds of fights. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be,” White said during a recent interview with TMZ.

You can watch his full comments below.

While that’s far from an endorsement of letting Logan Paul fight in the UFC, I think we can all agree that White is leaving the door open just a crack.

He even acknowledged the financial draw Logan brings to the table, and there’s no doubt at all people pay to see him fight.

As a businessman, you’d think Dana White would be fine with Logan in the octagon if it would make everyone involved a ton of money.

Now, does that mean Logan would stand a chance against a great UFC fighter? Of course not. In fact, he’d probably get destroyed, but that doesn’t mean everyone couldn’t get rich in the process.

We’ll see if it happens, but the fact Dana White didn’t rule it out is pretty interesting.