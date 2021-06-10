Gigantic Alligator Walks Around A Neighborhood In Crazy Video

A video of a gigantic alligator is blowing up the internet.

In a video posted by Margie Meek, a massive alligator could be seen strolling around a neighborhood like it was no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the video, “Look what I came home to. Right out side my neighbors house. Omg.” You can watch the insane video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Once again, our war with the animals gets ratcheted up! It seems like with every passing day, we get more and more encounters with beasts looking to dominate our territory. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

We simply can’t tolerate it. You know what that alligator should be doing? Sitting on the grill getting ready to hit my stomach for lunch. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It shouldn’t be terrifying people just casually hanging out! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

A lot of you enjoy mocking me because I’m prepared to do anything to win the war against nature. Well, we’ll see who’s laughing when a gator comes up to your front yard.

One of us will be rocking a 12 gauge and the rest of you will be wishing you were in my shoes.

Defend your property against the wild at all costs, folks!