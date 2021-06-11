HBO Max Releases Awesome Video Of The Best Quotes From ‘The Wire’

HBO Max recently dropped an awesome video from “The Wire.”

As many of you know, I binged the entire classic HBO series while killing time during the coronavirus pandemic, and I was blown away by the quality of the show.

“The Wire” follows the drug trade in Baltimore from the cops, to low level pushers and all the way up to the king pins.

One of the best parts about the hit series from HBO was the dialogue, and this video from HBO Max summing up the best lines is awesome for fans of “The Wire.”

Give it a watch below.

I really can’t recommend “The Wire” enough if you haven’t seen it before. I have no idea why I waited so long to watch it.

People kept recommending it to me, but I just never found the time. Well, that was a huge mistake because it was an all-time great show.

It’s gritty, dark, inspiring at times, downright depressing at others, the characters draw you in and the writing is among the greatest in entertainment history.

Fire it up on HBO Max if you want to take a journey that I can promise you won’t regret. It’s outstanding on all levels.