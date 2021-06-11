New York Mayoral Candidate Refuses To Answer Whether She Thinks The US Is Comparable To The Taliban

New York City mayoral candidate Maya Wiley would not say whether she thinks the U.S. is comparable to the Taliban Thursday, video shows.

Wiley was questioned about Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s comments comparing the U.S. and Israel to the Taliban and Hamas, video shows. She refused to answer and added that she was proud of her multiple congressional endorsements.

“I am not going to answer this question because I have been, actually, just come out of the debate, I appreciate you asking,” Wiley said in the video.

Caught up with mayoral candidate @mayawiley after the democratic mayoral debate asking her reaction to comments from @IlhanMN comparing America and Israel to the taliban, Hamas. Wiley says she’s been focused on the mayoral race pic.twitter.com/1kXS75wgce — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) June 11, 2021

Wiley was endorsed by Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and four other New York Congressional representatives, according to her website. Ocasio-Cortez said she was “pretty sick & tired of the constant vilification, intentional mischaracterization, and public targeting of [Omar] coming from our caucus,” in a Tweet Thursday.

Omar received bipartisan criticism after posting a video where she questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken about U.S. opposition to the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged war crimes committed in Israel and Afghanistan, NBC News reported. (RELATED: ‘Unthinkable Atrocities’: Ilhan Omar Equates US And Israel With The Taliban And Hamas Terrorists)

“We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity,” Omar tweeted Monday. “We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban.”

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 7, 2021

Wiley did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.