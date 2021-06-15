REPORT: Texas And Steve Sarkisian Hit A ‘Home Run’ With Recruiting Pitch To Phenom Quarterback Arch Manning

Texas has reportedly made a serious impression on quarterback Arch Manning.

There have been whispers about Arch, who is one of the most-hyped QB prospects in high school football history, eyeing Texas because of head coach Steve Starkisian, and it sounds like his visit to Austin went insanely well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

247Sports’ Josh Pate said the following about the latest Manning quarterback’s visit with the Longhorns:

I think they hit a home run, I think they are squarely in the mix for Arch Manning. But eventually, they’re going to have to have something tangible. Because there’s going to be too much tangible result to be seen from Alabama and the likes of Clemson. Texas has got to get it done. They have to show you something in weeks one and two because if you are to come out of summer on this massive recruiting hype wave and then you start to show product on the field earlier than anyone expected, that starts a snowball effect. That’s how you really start to take off in recruiting even in year one under a new staff and that’s how incredible things can happen.

Honestly, I understand the point Pate is making, but Arch Manning could become Texas football royalty if he’s able to return the Longhorns to the glory fans expect.

Archie and Eli Manning both played for Ole Miss, Peyton Manning played for Tennessee and Arch might want to leave his own legacy at a different school.

If that’s the case, Texas could be the perfect landing spot with Steve Sarkisian leading the way. There’s no energy in Austin, and the young gunslinger could be the perfect man to lead the journey back to the top of the mountain.

The biggest problem, which is what Pate pointed out, is the fact that Alabama and Clemson are already great. There’s no need to rebuild. They both already dominate.

If Arch wants to win on day one, then both of those programs are much better landing spots.

Not sure about y’all, but we could get used to seeing the Manning ➡️ Uiagalelei connection every Saturday in the Valley ???????? pic.twitter.com/uggTdgRQpq — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) June 6, 2021

He still has two more years of high school, but you should all get used to hearing about Arch Manning because he’s going to continue to blow up recruiting news in the coming years.