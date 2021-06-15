Woman Suing Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate For $500 Million Says He Raped Her, Gave Her Rare Bone Disease

A woman said she’s suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate for $500 million after she alleged he raped her and gave her a rare bone disease.

Caroline Kaufman accused the convicted sexual offender of raping her at his New York mansion when she went there as a 17 year old aspiring model for a fake model casting, The Sun reported in a piece published Tuesday.

A woman accuses Jeffrey Epstein of raping her in 2010 when she was 17 — shortly after she was introduced to Prince Andrew at Epstein’s UES mansion. Caroline Kaufman says she was lured into Epstein’s perverted world through his “close associate.”https://t.co/kaTvMNweIa — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 2, 2020

Kaufman claimed she was approached a year prior to her meeting with Epstein by a woman named Susan Hamblin, a person who has been named in court documents and listed in Epstein's alleged leaked "black book" of contacts.

"It's been difficult the past few months," 27-year-old shared, revealing that she has osteomyelitis, a rare and serious bone disease. She said she got it as a result of Epstein allegedly hitting her in the face during the sexual assault.

Last year, Caroline filed suit against him, but put things on pause as she applied to the victim’s fund, which was given a total of $87 million.

However, Kaufman said Epstein’s estate is estimated to be more than $600 million, which she is going after for her surgery but also to “start a charity and give money to other victims out there.”

“The girls who have come forward have made a difference to my life, without them I thought I’d die without ever telling anybody,” Caroline said.

“I was going to go with the fund but the offer was too low, it’s not enough to cover surgery, I’m quite offended by the offer,” the woman added. “The amount of money the fund had, I don’t believe it was distributed fairly. We’re going to go ahead and go to court.

“The jaw issue is caused by an injury in the past, and when I had an encounter with Epstein he pinned me down and went to grab my arm,” Kaufman continued. “He forced my arm and as he did that he nicked my jaw, it’s the only thing I can think of [which has caused this]. I didn’t tell anyone at the time because I didn’t want to explain what happened.”