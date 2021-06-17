NFL Films Releases Clip Of Terrell Owens Roasting DeMarcus Ware

NFL Films released a clip of former Cowboys star Terrell Owens roasting his former teammate DeMarcus Ware when he asked for advice from the star about dealing with sore hamstrings.

"I'm sore man. [What do you do] for your hamstring when they be so tight," Ware can be heard asking Owens in the clip posted on Instagram on Thursday by the league's film department.

"Don't fish all the time," the Hall of Famer replied. "Sitting on your ass."

“I hate you,” DeMarcus uttered back. “I hate you, T.O. You’re an ugly son of a gun.”

WATCH:

"[He's] gonna talk trash then go over there [he's] gonna come back and tell me, 'Hey, this is what you need to do,'" he added.

But Owens wasn’t done yet. When he came back, the former NFL star took another swing at his pal.

“I don’t spend my time on the banks, bro,” Terrell said. “I’m in the gym.”

Clearly, all the ribbing didn’t get to Ware, who ended up giving T.O. a big hug at the end.