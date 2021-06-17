Tommy Pham Says He Confronted A Fan Over Heckling About Being Stabbed

Tommy Pham recently claimed that he confronted a fan after a game following heckling about his stabbing.

The San Diego Padres player was stabbed outside of a strip in October 2020, and fans are apparently using the scary incident to taunt him during games. Well, he’s apparently had enough and confronted a fan after a game about his words. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Fans have been very disrespectful this year. I actually saw a fan who was talking (trash) to me. I saw him outside the stadium. I said, ‘What’s up? You still want to talk that (trash)?’ He went completely blank. That just shows you people feel entitled,” Pham said when describing the confrontation, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Padres’ Tommy Pham cuts though verbal abuse from fans to right his season https://t.co/IorCVhoig3 pic.twitter.com/lPiYGQlomu — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) June 15, 2021

I’m kind of torn about this situation. On one hand, I love the fact that Pham hates the criticism so much that he confronted a fan outside of the stadium.

Most athletes wouldn’t give fans the time of day over something like this, but Pham was so bothered that he called the guy out.

As expected, the fan didn’t do anything. As I’ve always said, it’s easy to talk trash from the stands. Not so easy face-to-face!

On the other hand, if you’re a pro athlete and can’t handle heckling, then you’re just in the wrong business. It’s that simple.

Taunting and heckling are part of the game. Should you heckle a guy about getting stabbed? No, but it’s far from the worst thing that could happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy Pham (@tphamlv)

Next time, maybe just let security handle it or block it out. Trash talk is part of the game. That’s just the reality of the situation.