Logan Paul Seems To Think He Can Beat Mike Tyson In A Boxing Match

Logan Paul is confident that he could take Mike Tyson in a boxing match.

During a recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, the older Paul brother said he didn’t think Tyson’s punches would have a huge impact on him, and seemed to greatly imply he’d win a bout against the legendary fighter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite the people around him telling him to chill out, Logan seemed like he wouldn’t be worried at all. You can watch his full comments below.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I’m kind of a low-key Logan Paul fan. Unlike his brother Jake, he doesn’t come off as a complete clown, and he’s an interesting person to listen to on his podcast.

He comes across as very rational and informed. The same can’t be said about his brother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

Having said that, I’m not sure that he could take Tyson. The legendary boxer might be 54-years-old, but I somehow have no trouble believing that his punching power could still result in a curtain call.

During Logan’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, he struggled mightily to land punches. Against Floyd, he would probably go lights out if a single punch landed properly on his face.

Tyson’s power is legendary, and at the age of 54, and I’m sure he still has it to a degree.

Now, would I watch the fight? For sure. That’d be way more interesting than the fight against Mayweather because Tyson is way bigger with way more power.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Logan Paul (@loganpaul)

We’ll see if it happens, but Logan Paul should be very careful about what he wishes for. He just might get it!