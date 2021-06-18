Steve Sarkisian Praises Nick Saban, Calls Him A ‘Compassionate Human’

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian has high praise for Alabama leader Nick Saban.

Sarkisian is one of the most successful members of Saban’s legendary career rehab program for fired coaches, and he’s now the head coach of the Longhorns. Well, the former Crimson Tide OC only has good things to say about the seven-time national champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball)

Sarkisian told CBS Sports the following in part about what he learned while spending time around Saban:

I didn’t know enough of the ‘whys.’ I knew what Coach Saban was doing. I knew how he did it. I didn’t know why he did what he did. I just said, ‘I have a chance to go back to Alabama to get the finishing touches on my career, which is to be a head coach again.’ I went back…I got to know him beyond the straw hat, beyond the polo on the sidelines, beyond the press conferences. He’s an amazing man. He’s probably one of the more compassionate human beings I’ve ever been associated with. This is not something most people describe him as.

I think a lot of people would agree with Sark that “compassionate” isn’t a term that’s often associated with the legendary Alabama coach.

He’s known for being incredibly tough on his players and the people around him. He infamously chewed out Lane Kiffin, who is now the head coach at Ole Miss, on the sideline for the whole country to see.

When Saban doesn’t like the way things are going, he has no problem ripping people apart.

Sarkisian has always had the skills to be a major college football coach, but he’s struggled with personal issues along the way. His drinking led to him getting the boot from USC, but Saban eventually helped him land the Texas job.

Now, Sark is running one of the most powerful sports teams in the country. It’s amazing how far he’s come since USC fired him, and Saban’s leadership is a major reason why.

“It’s time to roll our sleeves up and go to work.” – Head Coach Steve Sarkisian pic.twitter.com/Y5kdcTszhJ — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 3, 2021

I have no doubt Saban would love to see his former assistant do incredibly well in Austin. Sarkisian’s success is just more proof that nobody rehabs a career like Nick Saban does.